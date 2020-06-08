WINNIPEG -- If Winnipeggers are looking to go see a movie they will be able to do so at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport.

AVentPro is partnering with CAA Manitoba and the Winnipeg Airport Authority to put on the Summer Drive-In Series.

Movies will start being shown nightly starting on June 11 and will be played on a screen at the airport's economy parking lot.

Car passes will be $30 each, plus processing fees, and all money earned will be donated to three organizations who are helping battle COVID-19: the Health Science's Centre Foundation COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund, Winnipeg Harvest and United Way Winnipeg.

“With travel temporarily restricted, we are proud to offer part of our venue and facilities to a longstanding partner, AVentPro, to deliver this memorable experience for the community,” said Barry Rempel, president and CEO of WAA, in a news release. “As an organization, we believe strongly in supporting the community and facilitating innovative ideas that can create a positive impact. We look forward to the airport being the backdrop to this event and being part of something that will help spread joy during this difficult time.”

Organizers said physical distancing measures will be followed and concessions can be purchased online. The concessions will be delivered to customer's vehicles.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, but a special pre-sale will be available for all CAA Manitoba members starting on Monday.

