Winnipeg apartment building residents locked out
The City of Winnipeg says a College Avenue apartment owner has ordered its residents to vacate the property.
Residents of 285 College Ave. packed up their belongings after being told they would be locked out.
A sign posted on the door said, “As per directed by new management, note that all building and apartment dead bolt/lock will be changed within 24 hours.”
Monday afternoon, residents were seen sorting through their belongings on the building’s lawn.
The City of Winnipeg tells CTV News the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service did not order the building to vacate. However, it says it was made aware of safety concerns Friday.
“WFPS attended and noted that some fire safety systems were not operational,” a city spokesperson said in a statement. “They ordered that exits must remain clear and a fire watch be put in place over the weekend.”
The city said WFPS returned to the building Monday to review its fire safety plan and next steps.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES 14 people rescued from flooded Don Valley Parkway in Toronto, 290,000 without power
Fourteen people have been rescued from widespread flooding in the Greater Toronto Area, with Environment Canada reporting that almost 100 millimetres of rain poured down on the city on Tuesday.
Toronto flooding: Pictures, videos show heavy rainfall today in downtown core
Toronto was pounded by torrential rain Tuesday afternoon and pictures and video are showing the extent of the flooding in the city’s downtown core and beyond.
Freeland has 'confidence,' but wouldn't say whether PM has promised her job is safe
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says she feels that she has the confidence she needs to carry on in her role as finance minister, but won't say whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered her any specific assurances.
Canada drops $9M on NYC luxury condo for consul general's official residence
Canada has spent $9 million for a luxury condo in Manhattan to be used as the official residence for its consul general in New York.
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez guilty of taking bribes in cash and gold and acting as Egypt's foreign agent
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez was convicted on Tuesday on all counts at his corruption trial, including accepting bribes of gold and cash from three New Jersey businessmen and acting as a foreign agent for the Egyptian government.
Secret Service ramped up security after receiving intel of Iranian plot to assassinate Trump; no known connection to shooting
U.S. authorities obtained intelligence from a human source in recent weeks on a plot by Iran to try to assassinate Donald Trump, a development that led to the Secret Service increasing security around the former president in recent weeks, multiple people briefed on the matter told CNN.
B.C. youth representative says official inaction led to boy's torturous death in foster care
British Columbia's representative for children and youth is calling for a complete overhaul of the province's foster care model following the torture and death of an 11-year-old boy in 2021.
Who is Usha Vance, the wife of Trump's running mate?
JD Vance has had several introductions to the American people: as the author of a memoir on what ails the White working class, as a newly elected Republican senator in his home state of Ohio and, on Monday, as his party’s nominee for vice president. His wife, Usha, has been by his side through it all.
Ingrid Andress says she's checking into rehab after viral national anthem performance: 'I was drunk last night'
Country music artist Ingrid Andress says she was intoxicated during her much-criticized performance of the national anthem on Monday at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby and will be seeking treatment.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
'Forever grateful': Thomson family thanks loyal fans and supporters of 'Bella Brave'
The family of Isabella Thomson took to social media to thank those who have supported them following the death of the social media starlet and advocate, known as “Bella Brave.”
-
Construction on Regina canola plant 50% complete, Cargill reports
Cargill's canola processing facility at Regina's Global Transportation Hub (GTH) is officially 50 per cent complete.
-
Sask. RCMP respond to 147 calls for service and make 33 arrests at Country Thunder
It was a busy weekend for Saskatchewan RCMP officers as they responded to 147 calls for service during Country Thunder.
Saskatoon
-
'We stopped them': Sask. commits to pay Canada Revenue Agency 50% of skipped carbon levy payments
Saskatchewan’s justice minister is celebrating a minor victory in her dispute with the federal tax agency over the carbon levy on home heating.
-
Cousins who beat up a 45-year-old man on Sask. farm sentenced
Two cousins who beat and tied up a 45-year-old man on a farm near Melfort in 2022 were given a two-year sentence on Monday, which will be served in the community.
-
Labour groups apply to intervene in appeal of Sask. law that forces workers to 'out' trans youth
Three unions have joined forces to intervene in the appeal case over Saskatchewan's pronoun consent law.
Edmonton
-
Pickleball players robbed at gunpoint south of Edmonton: RCMP
Three people were robbed at gunpoint after a pickleball game in Millet, Alta., on Monday.
-
Neurodiverse employees using their talents to redact body camera footage in new project
Edmonton police and local IT company Technology North are currently training neurodiverse workers in a project centred around body camera footage redaction.
-
Alberta, B.C. reach deal to allow wineries to ship directly to consumers
B.C. wineries can once again ship their wines directly to Albertans after the two governments announced an agreement on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Chains, bats used in violent downtown Calgary assault
Calgary police are investigating a violent attack last month that saw the victim assaulted with chains and bats in the middle of Macleod Trail S.E.
-
Alberta, B.C. reach deal to allow wineries to ship directly to consumers
B.C. wineries can once again ship their wines directly to Albertans after the two governments announced an agreement on Tuesday.
-
Calgary doctor's practice permit cancelled over sexual abuse
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta has cancelled the practice permit of a Calgary doctor who was found guilty in 2022 of sexually abusing two patients.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES 14 people rescued from flooded Don Valley Parkway in Toronto, 290,000 without power
Fourteen people have been rescued from widespread flooding in the Greater Toronto Area, with Environment Canada reporting that almost 100 millimetres of rain poured down on the city on Tuesday.
-
'Something you'd see in a hurricane:' Toronto saw more than a month's worth of rain in three hours
In the span of three hours, Toronto was hit by three thunderstorms, bringing a record amount of rain that caused massive flooding across the city, according to a senior meteorologist with Environment Canada.
-
What you need to know for the afternoon commute amid Toronto flooding
As residents are advised to avoid areas of flooding, CTV News has compiled a list of some of the ongoing road closures in Toronto.
Ottawa
-
'I was baffled': Road rage victim frustrated by Ottawa police response
An Ottawa man is speaking out after he was slammed to the ground, choked, and kicked in the middle of the street in Manotick.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Ottawa with up to 50 mm of rain, strong winds expected
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for eastern Ontario and western Quebec for storms bringing heavy rain, wind and hail this afternoon.
-
Amazon Prime Day is here, but buyer beware
It's a two-day event that gives Prime members some of the best deals of the year, but retail expert Doug Stephens, founder of Retail Prophet, says Prime Day is not so much about the bottom line, and more about loyalty and memberships.
Montreal
-
Multiple weather alerts in effect for Greater Montreal
There are currently two weather alerts in place for the Greater Montreal area, including a heat warning and a severe thunderstorm watch.
-
Montreal tech company supplies intelligent wristbands to Team Canada
A Montreal-based business will provide intelligent bracelets to the Canada Olympic House during the 2024 Paris Olympics, set to take place July 26 to Aug. 11.
-
Quebec court orders MUHC to keep woman alive to die in Nigeria
The Quebec Superior Court in April ordered Montreal's McGill University Health Centre to keep a woman on life support in order to give her husband the opportunity to arrange for her to be sent home to die in Nigeria.
Atlantic
-
Three charged after fire at N.B. fish processing plant
RCMP said three people have been charged after a fire at a fish processing plant in Petit-Cap, N.B., on July 9.
-
Wentworth, N.S., man wanted for firearm, choking charges
Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for a 46-year-old man wanted for numerous firearm, assault and unlawful confinement charges.
-
Trio of New Brunswickers set to compete in 2024 Olympics
All three Paris bound athletes from New Brunswick will be making their Olympic debut.
Vancouver
-
Husband sentenced to 16 years for killing B.C. teacher-librarian
The B.C. man who pleaded guilty in the death of his wife – Langley teacher-librarian Naomi Onotera – has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.
-
B.C. youth representative says official inaction led to boy's torturous death in foster care
British Columbia's representative for children and youth is calling for a complete overhaul of the province's foster care model following the torture and death of an 11-year-old boy in 2021.
-
B.C., Alberta premiers announce end to interprovincial wine dispute
A ban on shipping B.C. wine directly to consumers in Alberta has been lifted, according to the premiers of both provinces.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. youth representative says official inaction led to boy's torturous death in foster care
British Columbia's representative for children and youth is calling for a complete overhaul of the province's foster care model following the torture and death of an 11-year-old boy in 2021.
-
B.C., Alberta premiers announce end to interprovincial wine dispute
A ban on shipping B.C. wine directly to consumers in Alberta has been lifted, according to the premiers of both provinces.
-
Mounties investigating B.C. brush fire sparked by fireworks at youth party
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating a brush fire that scorched a large swath of a popular seaside park in Nanaimo, saying upwards of 150 young people were partying in the park when the blaze began.
Kelowna
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
-
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
-
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
N.L.
-
Ground crews to start attacking Labrador City fire, national help limited
Ground crews are set to begin dousing a roaring wildfire near Labrador City that forced thousands of people to evacuate last week.
-
Newfoundland wildfires force temporary shutdown of iron ore mines
Wildfires burning near Labrador City, N.L. have prompted mining companies in the area to temporarily halt operations.
-
Firefighter hopes rain will be sufficient to dampen western Labrador wildfire
Water bombers from Quebec are helping to fight a wildfire that has forced the evacuation of Labrador City.
Northern Ontario
-
Massive sinkhole caused by intense rain in northeastern Ontario
Cleanup is continuing after a storm bringing intense rain to parts of northeastern Ontario passed through the region on Monday washing out roads and creating sinkholes.
-
Things flight attendants say they would never do when travelling
For some airline passengers, flying can be a daunting and stressful journey. For others, it's a welcome experience to see the world from hundreds of feet high. CTVNews.ca spoke with a Canadian flight attendant to find out what he wouldn't advise passengers to do before and during flights.
-
Former Sudbury Wolves star Quinton Byfield signs $31M contract with LA
The Los Angeles Kings have signed former Sudbury Wolves centre and emerging NHL star Quinton Byfield to a five-year, $31.25 million contract extension.
Barrie
-
Driver charged in crash that claimed life of 6-year-old Orillia girl
Police have laid charges in the death of a six-year-old girl struck by a vehicle in Orillia in January.
-
Impaired driver guilty of causing head-on crash handed lowest possible jail sentence
A Barrie man will spend a year behind bars after pleading guilty to driving while high and crashing head-on into another vehicle in 2022.
-
Non-alcoholic shop opens downtown Barrie
One couple is revolutionizing the non-alcoholic beverage market in Simcoe County.
Kitchener
-
From rescue to recovery: Search continues for missing women last seen struggling in the Grand River
The search for two women who ran into trouble while out on the Grand River in Kitchener, Ont. is no longer a rescue effort but a recovery mission.
-
Police close Kitchener road to deal with barricaded person
Police are asking the public to avoid Robert Ferrie Drive in Kitchener as officers respond to a barricaded person.
-
Pest expert speculates reasons for recent rat sightings in Uptown Waterloo
A pest specialist with Orkin Canada is weighing in on possible reasons for rats living in Uptown Waterloo.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING OPP recover body from waters off Port Stanley beach
OPP have confirmed to CTV News that a body has been pulled from Lake Erie as of 2:55 p.m.
-
Multiple road closures due to flooding
Drivers are asked to proceed carefully in flooded areas and not to attempt to drive on closed roads.
-
Reducing speed limits in school zones along major roads a shift from previous traffic safety strategy
A proposal to reduce speed limits within school zones along major roads would fill a safety gap left by a council decision eight years ago.