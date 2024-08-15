Winnipeg-based research project testing out pneumonia treatment

A University of Manitoba-led clinical trial is testing out a new treatment for pneumonia.

The research project is assessing the impact of treating pneumonia patients with dexamethasone – an inexpensive and widely accessible steroid drug that is used to treat inflammation – in addition to antibiotics.

Antibiotics alone are the standard treatment for community acquired pneumonia.

“Pneumonia continues to be a big problem around the world, a driver for mortality and for illness requiring hospitalization,” said Sylvain Lother, assistant professor of internal medicine and co-lead of the research.

On Tuesday, the U of M announced the Canadian Institutes of Health Research has awarded the three-year trial, which is called DEFEND-CAP, $6.9 million.

This funding will allow researchers to add more sites to its trial network for a maximum of 4,000 patients.

Patients at hospitals across Canada, the United States and Brazil will be asked to participate in the study.

“This is a big deal for Manitoba,” said Dr. Ryan Zarychanski, a professor of internal medicine and the other co-lead of the research project.

“This puts us on the map as international clinical trial experts. This is the largest international trial we’ve ever organized out of the University of Manitoba and the Centre for Health Care Innovation.”