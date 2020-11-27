WINNIPEG -- The Costco outlet on McGillvray Blvd. in Winnipeg is among the latest entities to receive a ticket under Code Red public health orders currently in force in Manitoba.

A news release from the province says the store received a ticket for $5,000 on Nov. 26 for selling non-essential items.

CTV News has reached out to Costco for more information.

The release further states that personnel will be out in large numbers on Black Friday, Nov. 27, to monitor compliance and issue tickets to violators on what has traditionally been a busy day for holiday shopping.

The province reports that Manitoba conservation officers issued $1,296 tickets in the Duck Mountains region to four hunters from Ontario for failing to self-isolate upon entry into Manitoba.

Also this week, the Church of God near Steinbach was issued a $5,000 ticket in relation to a service that was held on Sunday, Nov. 22.

On Nov. 26, the church’s pastor confirmed to CTV News that he is planning another in-person service for this Sunday.

Chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin cautions anyone planning to attend the service, saying that any prolonged indoor gatherings, especially in a region experiencing a positivity rate in the high 30s, carry a high risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Under current public health orders:

anyone who has been exposed to COVID-19 or has tested positive for COVID-19 by a close contact must self-isolate;

anyone arriving in Manitoba is required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival to reduce the spread of COVID-19, with some exceptions;

wearing a mask in all indoor public spaces is required, in addition to maintaining the required social distance of two metres in all indoor and outdoor public spaces;

gatherings at private residences are restricted (with some exceptions);

gatherings of more than five people at any outdoor and indoor public place or in the common area of a multi-unit residence are prohibited (with some exceptions);

critical retailers must only sell essential items in person;

businesses must limit the number of members of the public at the business to 25 per cent of the usual capacity of the premises or 250 persons, whichever is lower;

businesses are required to ensure that members of the public are reasonably able to maintain a separation of at least two metres from other members of the public; and

all places of worship must be closed and drive-in religious services are not permitted at this time.

Detailed information on the province’s current public health orders can be found on their website.