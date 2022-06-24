Winnipeg bus shelters hit hard by vandalism this year

Winnipeg bus shelters hit hard by vandalism this year

Winnipeg Transit is getting hit hard with vandalism this year, with the glass on some bus shelters smashed and shattered just days after being replaced. Winnipeg Transit is getting hit hard with vandalism this year, with the glass on some bus shelters smashed and shattered just days after being replaced.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island