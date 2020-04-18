WINNIPEG -- The Fred Douglas Lodge Personal Care Home has confirmed a staff member at the facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

The care home posted a letter on its website on Friday saying the staff member last worked on April 8 and doesn't provide direct resident care. It said the employee is at home in self-isolation.

In the letter, Roslyn Garofalo, who is the chief executive officer of the care home said there is no risk to anyone at the home.

"Based on the period of communicability of the employee I am able to report that there is no risk of exposure to either our residents or employees," Garofalo said in the letter.

She said the care home has several measures in place, including:

• Visitor restrictions, which remain in place;

• Staff at the care home will continue to wear Personal Protective Equipment;

• Employee movement between units is minimized;

• Staff are monitoring all residents closely; and

• Enhanced cleaning, including on high touch surfaces will continue.

Garofalo said the facility is working with Public Health and Occupational Health officials and are currently following provincial guidelines when it comes to infection control practices.

"Our priority at this time is the care of our residents."