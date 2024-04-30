WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg conducting test to prepare for air quality emergency

    CTV Winnipeg: Firefighters battle wildfire
    The City of Winnipeg is hosting a day-long test on Tuesday to prepare for a potential air quality emergency in the future.

    The city announced the exercise on Monday, saying it will be simulating what could happen if Winnipeg experiences an air quality emergency.

    Through this test, the city, Canadian Red Cross and other partner agencies are setting up a mock clean air centre at Sergeant Tommy Prince Place.

    The city notes that it has not opened a clean air centre in recent history; however, it may need to do so soon amid climate change and the increasing number of wildfires.

    “The increasing number of wildfires and poor air quality from wildfire smoke we’re seeing is concerning, and we need to be prepared in the event poor air quality affects Winnipeg,” said the city’s emergency coordinator Mike Olczyk in a news release.

    Volunteers will be arriving at the mock centre throughout the day, where they will receive support from several services.

    This simulation will allow the city, Red Cross and partner agencies to practice the set-up and delivery of support services, and will help ensure Winnipeg is better prepared for the future.

