Heavy rain, toonie-sized hail hammer parts of Manitoba

    A severe thunderstorm rolled through parts of Manitoba on Thursday evening, producing heavy rain and hail.

    The warning was issued at 4:37 p.m. by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

    ECCC said several communities were pounded by heavy rain, including Winnipeg, which was hit with 17 millimetres (mm) at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport.

    ECCC said most areas of southern Manitoba saw between 14mm and 17mm of rain, and the highest reported total was 24 mm falling in St. Adolphe.

    Meantime, Lindenwoods was hammered with toonie-sized hail during the storm, and ECCC said other neighbourhoods in west and southwest Winnipeg saw hail ranging from pea-sized to loonie-sized.

    ECCC said 90 km/h wind gusts were tracked in Morris, and while tornado warnings were issued for portions of southeastern Manitoba, there have been no reported sightings.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada said more thunderstorm activity is expected Friday evening and overnight. The weather service is reminding people to keep an eye out for severe weather alerts.

