Winnipeg considering new recycling fee for apartments and condos

WINNIPEG -

The City of Winnipeg is considering a new $44 recycling fee for apartments and condos.

Right now, single-family homeowners pay a $66 waste diversion fee every year for recycling services.

Now, a new report is recommending that starting on Jan. 1, 2023 residents in multi-family buildings with eight units or more pay a $44 annual waste diversion fee.

It says the new fee will make the system more fair as customers in apartments and condos do not pay for recycling services or diversion programs, like the 4R and community depots.

“Introducing a multi-family waste diversion fee will support equity with the residential customers who to this point have been funding the waste diversion programs,” the reports says.

According to the report, the department is projecting a deficit between 2021 and 2023 for waste diversion, in part, because Winnipeg provides the 4R depot service without the corresponding fees. It says the new $44 multi-family waste diversion fee is estimated to raise $4.25 million starting in 2023.

The report is also recommending a $1,200 year annual fee, starting January 2022, for small businesses who want to use the 4R depots, and a plan to offer more competitive tipping fees to large waste haulers.