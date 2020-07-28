Advertisement
Winnipeg crews battling house fire in city's West End
Published Tuesday, July 28, 2020 7:03AM CST
Crews on scene of the fire in the 400 block of Maryland Street. (Source: Tara Lopez/CTV News)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg fire crews are battling a house fire Tuesday morning in the city’s West End.
More than 20 firefighters were called to the fire just after 6 a.m. in the 400 block of Maryland Street.
Police and paramedics are also at the scene.
The road is currently closed southbound on Maryland Street at Ellice Avenue.
- With files from CTV’s Tara Lopez.