Winnipeg eatery cracks Air Canada’s Best New Restaurants list

A Winnipeg eatery has cracked Air Canada’s Best New Restaurants Top 10 list.

Petit Socco, an intimate Stafford Street restaurant offering a seasonal four-course menu, came in at number five.

In an Instagram post, the co-owners say it is an absolute honour to be included in the list.

“It is incredible to be among these amazing restaurants and teams of people giving it our best to share something special with our guests. To all of our guests who have graced our tables an immense thank you we are here because of you!”

The list was compiled by food critic and author Amy Rosen, who scoured the country in a secret month-long mission, anonymously dining at 30 establishments that were nominated by a panel of food industry experts.

“This has to be the Littlest Restaurant on the Prairie,” Rosen writes on Air Canada’s website.

“It’s got just 10 seats, a tin can of an open kitchen and two employees, co–owners and life partners Adam Donnelly and Courtney Molaro. There’s intimate dining, and then there’s Petit Socco.”

Adding to the honour, Petit Socco’s pork belly and nectarine panzanella was also selected as Air Canada’s dish of the year.

Petit Socco's porky belly with nectarine panzella is shown in an undated photo. (Source: Air Canada enRoute)

Joining Petit Socco is Toronto’s Japanese hotspot Kappo Sato in the number one spot, followed by Whistler’s luxurious steak house Wild Blue at number two.

Eateries from Victoria, B.C., Fort Erie, Ont., Montreal, Que., Vancouver, B.C., Stanbridge East, Que. and Bloomfield, Ont. also made the top ten.

The final ten will also be featured in the November issue of Air Canada enRoute magazine.