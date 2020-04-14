WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Folk Festival has made the decision to cancel the summer festival due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

The festival made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, saying the health of festival-goers was first and foremost.

The festival was scheduled for July 9 to 12 at Birds Hill Provincial Park.

Full refunds will be available for people who purchased tickets, though the festival asked people to consider donating their ticket as a tax-deductible contribution to the Folk Fest.

"You may have heard that arts organizations are being devastated by this crisis - the Folk Festival is no exception," the festival said in a written statement. "While there won’t be a festival this year, your help is still critical. If you are able, we invite you to please make a gift."

Ticket holders will receive an email with more instructions about getting a refund or making a donation.