WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Folk Fest has announced the lineup for the 2020 show.

This year's event features names like Vance Joy, John Prine, Tash Sultana, KALEO, Tegan and Sara, Alan Doyle, Reuban and the Dark, Khruangbin, along with several other artists.

This year will also feature Mitch's Sunday Feast, which will honour Mitch Podolak, who was a co-founder of the Winnipeg Folk Festival.

Podolak died in August 2019 from complications related to septic shock.

He co-founded the Winnipeg Folk Festival in 1974 and also helped create the folk fest held in Vancouver.

The feast will feature a workshop, which will be curated by his son, Leonard Podolak.

The show will be held at Birds Hill Provincial Park from July 9-12.

For tickets and to see a full list of the artists performing, people can visit the Winnipeg Folk Festival website.