The start of the Winnipeg Goldeyes season has been postponed until possibly the beginning of July.

On Tuesday the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball announced it would be postponing the regular season which was scheduled to start on May 19.

"The American Association looks forward to the day when we can safely re-open our stadiums to our fans and provide entertainment and social interaction," Joshua Schaub, American Association Commissioner, said in a news release.

The association said it is aiming to start the season in early July, with the intention of an 80-game season extended to late September. It said this start date depends on the health orders and guidelines in place at home markets.

"However, we will not jeopardize the safety of our fans, staff, players, umpires or vendors and will abide by all national and local restrictions when determining if we can open in early July," said Schaub.