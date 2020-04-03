WINNIPEG -- A staff member at a Real Canadian Superstore in Winnipeg has tested positive for COVID-19, CTV News has confirmed.

In an email sent Friday afternoon, Loblaw, the parent company of Real Canadian Superstore, confirmed an employee at the Regent Avenue location had recently tested presumptive positive for the virus.

“We’ll be working with the local public health team, and have already taken a number of steps to minimize risk, including increased sanitization protocols and enforcing social distancing practices in the store,” an email from a company spokesperson said.

“Additionally, team members who worked closely with this individual are now at home in self-isolation, monitoring for any symptoms.”

The employee last worked at the store on March 22, the company said.

The store is closed Friday for a deep cleaning, and is expected to re-open Saturday.

A letter from the store, obtained by CTV News Winnipeg, has been sent to customers informing them about the case.

The letter said the store is working to inform customers who have recently shopped at the location.