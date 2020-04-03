WINNIPEG -- A healthcare worker at a Winnipeg care home has tested positive for COVID-19.

Actionmarguerite said it became aware of the situation Thursday afternoon. The employee works at Actionmarguerite St. Vital, located at 450 River Rd.

The last day they worked was March 30, and they are not a direct care provider to residents.

The care home said they have implemented the following measures:

Residents have been asked to stay in their room and isolate as best as possible;

Physical distancing is being enforced during meals, along with infection control;

Recreational activities have been suspended;

Visitor restrictions are in place;

Admission to the facility has been suspended; and

All staff who come into contact with residents will wear protective equipment.

The nursing home is monitoring residents showing any respiratory or related symptoms, and they are being tested for the cause of illness. It also said they will test them for COVID-19.

Actionmarguerite will contact the family of anyone being tested for COVID-19.

“This is incredibly unsettling news for the residents and their loved ones as well as for staff,” the company said in a statement on its website.

“Please be assured that we have moved quickly to enact all the precautions that will prevent any further spread of illness. We are in consultation with Public Health, Occupational Health and Safety as well as the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority Long Term Care Plan.”

Actionmarguerite will be sending more information to families.