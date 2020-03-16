WINNIPEG -- A number of Winnipeg grocery stores are making sure seniors have a chance to get their shopping done while still avoiding large crowds.

Multiple grocery store chains have committed to opening an hour early on select days. This time will be dedicated to seniors to shop in a less crowded environment, and make sure everyone has the opportunity to get the supplies they need.

Stephen's No Frills announced it will be open one hour earlier on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Beginning on Tuesday, March 17, all Winnipeg Food Fare locations will be opening early to allow seniors to shop.

Shoppers Drug Mart also committed to opening early.

"Starting this week, Shoppers Drug Mart is dedicating the first opening hour of shopping at our stores to our customers who need assistance or consideration, including seniors and people living with disabilities," the grocery store chain said in a written statement. "We encourage you to check with your local store to confirm operating hours."

In addition to this, Shoppers said it will offer its 20 per cent Seniors Day discount on all regular priced items for the first hour of each day, every day.

Dakota Family Foods also announced it will be opening at 7 a.m. on Thursdays for seniors and people who are more vulnerable.