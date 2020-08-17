WINNIPEG -- Two Winnipeg-based non-profit organizations are asking the public for mask donations for the city’s most vulnerable people.

1JustCity operates a number of outreach sites in Winnipeg, located in West Broadway, the West End and Osborne Village. Its services include meal programs, haircuts and showers.

According to the non-profit, it has seen an increase in people accessing its services since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now it’s running low on masks.

“At the beginning of COVID we had an outpouring of people making masks,” said executive director Tessa Blaikie Whitecloud.

“Now looking into the fall, we don’t have enough to do what we’re doing, trying to re-expand our programming, connecting people with a sense of belonging. We’re trying to reopen some of those smaller programs.”

For those without masks to donate, the organization posted an instructional video on how to sew a reusable mask.

Main Street Project Inc., a community health centre in Winnipeg, also posted on Facebook saying it has run out of the fabric masks it provides to the people using its services.

The non-profit said it’s looking for help and hopes to mobilize people to “re-kindle the flurry of mask-making that happened this spring.”