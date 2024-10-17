Winnipeg & Hallmark: A holiday movie happily ever after

A television network needs a quaint Christmassy setting where a leading lady can come back home to save Christmas and fall in love.

Enter Winnipeg.

Over the past several years, the city has been the backdrop for dozens of Hallmark holiday movies and this year several more are being added to the growing list of feel-good, seasonal films that are Manitoba-shot.

Manitoba Film and Music told CTV News Winnipeg that six Hallmark movies were shot in the province this year, and a seventh is in production right now.

“We've got all the right kinds of places that they like to see,” said Lynne Skromeda, Manitoba Film and Music’s CEO & Film Commissioner. “We can dress up as Christmas time in the middle of summer and everything and they really like that.”

Skroemda said the draw to shoot here is a trifecta of a good film tax credit, the low cost of living and a good exchange rate. But there’s also beautiful locations, and a reliable pool of crew and actors. Each year she said anywhere from six to 12 Hallmark movies are shot in the city and she doesn’t expect it to slow down.

“We’re a really popular go-to place for Hallmark, and I think it's going to stay that way,” she said.

Skromeda said she doesn’t yet know what’s on the docket for next year but said the film community is grateful to Hallmark for making a commitment to Manitoba.

“It's been a real, nice thing to have that solid, reliable relationship with a number of the production companies and the channel to be able to continue to grow and develop the industry, but also continue to make us look good,” she said.

Earlier this month Hallmark announced its holiday movie schedule, Countdown to Christmas, which airs on the W Network in Canada.

The first film in the lineup premieres Friday and is called ''Twas the Date Before Christmas.' It wasn’t shot in Winnipeg but the lead actor, Amy Groening, is from here.

“It's a really fun film, and I hope that people can get in the Christmas spirit a little early this year,” Groening said.

Groening moved back to Winnipeg five years ago because the movie industry was booming and a big part of that was Hallmark. She said she has now been in 10 Hallmark movies, but this is her first starring role.

“Slowly over that time, I've gotten to know the Hallmark network and some of the fans, and it's just sort of built this relationship that slowly led to the trust that they would give me my own film as a lead,” she said.

“It's a big honour.”

Groening said she’s always loved holiday movie season but now it’s even more exciting because she gets to watch films featuring her hometown that have people she knows and loves in them.

No spoilers were given for ''Twas the Date Before Christmas', but Groening said she plays a character named Jessie who is looking for love during the holidays.

“So when her mom threatens to cancel their big family Christmas, she panics and she tells her mom that she's bringing someone, even though she does not have anyone to bring,” she said.

Groening explained Jessie then makes an online dating profile to find a blind date for Christmas, the rest you’ll have to watch to find out.

''Twas the Date Before Christmas' airs Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. CT

Here’s the holiday Hallmark schedule for movies shot in Manitoba:

'A Carol for Two' – Friday, Nov, 1 at 7 p.m. CT

'Five Gold Rings' – Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. CT

'Hanukkah on the Rocks' – Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. CT

'Following Yonder Star' – Sunday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. CT

Other Hallmark movies filmed here this year:

'Autumn at Apple Hill'

'The Magic of Lemon Drops'

'Haunted Wedding'