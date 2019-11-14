WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Harvest announced Thursday it will be expanding its program that helps provide food to kids in need over the weekend.

The Breakfast2Go program, piloted at Mulvey School last year, was created to make sure kids don’t go hungry on the weekends. It’s now expanding to Pinkham and Victor H.L. Wyatt Schools, and will now help feed 750 kids.

“Our goal is to help children reach their full potential one breakfast at a time," said Dennise Yarema of the Breakfast Club of Canada in a news release.

Winnipeg Harvest said it feeds over 25,000 kids every month, with many of them taking part in the weekly school programs. The organization notes that if kids don’t get proper nutrition it puts them at risk for health issues such as early development of Type 2 diabetes and hinders their ability to grow and learn.

The kids who take part in Breakfast2Go receive two meals to take home and a note of encouragement every Friday.

Breakfast2Go was created in partnership with family nurse practitioner Parusia Purohit and the Breakfast Club of Canada.

“Breakfast is the most important meal of the day because it steadies blood sugar levels and fuels both the brain and body,” said Purohit.

“The Breakfast2Go program is a multifaceted initiative that was created to help prevent the early development of Type 2 Diabetes, high blood pressure, and dyslipidemia, along with fostering positive self esteem.”