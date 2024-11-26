Winnipeg home set for demolition following fire

A home in Winnipeg’s North End is set for emergency demolition following an overnight fire.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to the fire at a vacant home in the 600 block of Alfred Avenue around 12:50 a.m. on Tuesday. An on-duty Winnipeg Police Service crew discovered and reported the blaze.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home and launched an exterior attack using handlines and an aerial ladder truck. As of 6:20 a.m., crews are still fighting the flames.

The residence sustained significant smoke, fire and water damage and is set to be demolished. Road closures in the area will remain in place until work is finished. The home was also previously damaged in a fire in May 2024. There are no damage estimates at this time.

No one was hurt in the fire, which is under investigation.

Anyone who sees someone entering a vacant building or removing boards from windows or doors should call 911. If you notice boarded windows or doors have been breached, but don’t see someone actively entering a building, you can report the incident to 311.