WINNIPEG -- A hotel in Winnipeg is facing a $5,000 fine for defying public health orders.

The province ticketed the ‘food service establishment’ at Hyatt House Winnipeg Southwest on Nov. 10 for failing to comply with public health measures that went into place on Nov. 2.

The province then specified it failed to “ensure that members of the public do not consume food in a licensed premise.”

On Nov. 2, the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region went under Code Red restrictions, which included closing bars and restaurants with the exception of takeout and delivery. As of Nov. 12, all of Manitoba moved to Code Red.

A number of other Manitoba businesses have been fined $5,000 for breaking public health orders including B.A. Robinson Co. Ltd., a Goodlife Fitness in Brandon, a McDonald’s in Neepawa, the Town Centre in Brandon, Holiday Inn Winnipeg Airport Polo Park, Bar Italia Café, Pony Corral and the Pembina Hotel,

The Manitoba government can fine individuals $1,296 for breaking restrictions, while businesses can face $5,000 fines.