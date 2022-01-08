Winnipeg ICE on pause for COVID-19 protocols

WINNIPEG -

The Winnipeg ICE is one of 15 teams in the WHL pausing all on-ice and off-ice training due to COVID-19.

According to a news release from the WHL, the decision comes after multiple players and staff are were added to the WHL COVID-19 Protocol List after exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for the virus.

At this time, the following teams have paused all team activities and have been placed on WHL COVID-19 Protocols: Winnipeg ICE, Calgary Hitmen, Edmonton Oil Kings, Everett Silvertips, Kamloops Blazers, Medicine Hat Tigers, Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders, Prince George Cougars, Red Deer Rebels, Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades, Spokane Chiefs, Tri-City Americans and Victoria Royals.

As stated in the WHL's COVID-19 Protocols, a team must pause immediately if there are multiple positive rapid tests for COVID-19. The entire team then completes one round of PCR testing and isolates until the results are received.

As a result of the protocols, several WHL games have been postponed from Jan. 8-12. None of the games include the Winnipeg ICE.

WHL Commissioner Ron Robison said the league remains committed to playing through the 68-game regular season and playoffs.

"As we work through the challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our priority continues to be to deliver a world-class development experience for WHL players, staff, and officials, and to do so in a safe and healthy manner," said Robison in the release.