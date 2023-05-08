Winnipeg ICE to play at Canada Life Centre for WHL Championship Series

When the Winnipeg ICE kickoff the WHL Championship Series, they will be doing it in an NHL arena.

The ICE announced Monday the team will be playing its home games of the Championship Series at Canada Life Centre.

"We would like to thank True North Sports + Entertainment for making Canada Life Centre available to host the WHL Championship," said Matt Cockell, the president and general manager of the ICE, in a news release.

The first two games of the series are on May 12 and 13. The ICE are still waiting to see who they will face, as they will take on the winner of the Kamloops Blazers and the Seattle Thunderbirds.

So far, the ICE have only lost two games throughout the playoffs.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday at noon and fans who have already purchased tickets will be contacted on how to access equivalent value tickets.

The ICE play their regular season games at Wayne Fleming Arena.