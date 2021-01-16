Advertisement
Winnipeg Jets cancel practice after COVID-19 exposure concerns
Published Saturday, January 16, 2021 10:27AM CST
Source: Canadian Press/Fred Greenslade
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets cancelled their Saturday practice after a possible COVID-19 exposure.
According to a tweet from the team, information about Sunday's schedule will be released later.
The Jets opened the season with an overtime win on Thursday, beating the Calgary Flames 4-3.
The next game for the Jets is against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.