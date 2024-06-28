Winnipeg looking at transforming boulevards with pollinator-friendly plants

Winnipeg could be looking to naturalize boulevards with pollinator-friendly plants.

The City Centre Community Committee is recommending the public service do a 180-day pilot project to naturalize Winnipeg boulevards.

"We have a responsibility to educate and promote that native plants and flowers commonly thought of by the public as weeds are beneficial to wildlife and the health of urban ecosystems including pollinators," the recommendation reads.

The committee said cities are trying to help the endangered Rusty-patched bumble bee, noting we rely on these kinds of pollinators for our food.

It's also noted this would reduce costs for the city.

"Winnipeg has boulevards that require regular maintenance and by creating naturalized boulevards the city could be reducing these costs by reducing the need for mowing."

The committee pointed to other cities like Minnesota, which provides grants for people to turn their lawns into pollinator-friendly areas.

The Standing Policy Committee on Community Services will discuss the recommendation on July 5.