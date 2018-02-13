The City of Winnipeg could soon learn if police officers will be assigned to help protect bus drivers and passengers.

This year's budget includes $590,000 for an enhanced security presence on board.

Public works chair Marty Morantz says the city could get an answer shortly from police, if officers can fill the role.

A transit safety committee, including a representative from the Winnipeg Police Service, meets this week.

Morantz says if officers can't, the committee is also eyeing private security or hiring more transit supervisors who have special constable status.

A year ago bus driver Irvine Fraser was stabbed to death on the job.