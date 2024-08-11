Winnipeg man arrested, charged for months-long break-in spree

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 38-year-old man in connection to a series of commercial break-and-enters that took place in the last two months.

According to a news release, several businesses in the city’s West End neighbourhood fell victim to break-ins between June 18 and Aug. 8. It’s estimated that $283,000 of property was stolen, and the stores sustained $51,000 in damage.

Police said stolen vehicles were also used during the crime spree, mostly from the impacted businesses.

Matthew Daniel Ross, 38, is facing several charges including 23 counts of break-and-enter and theft, and five counts of break-and-enter with intent.

He has also been charged with the following:

Break-and-enter and commit – place;

Three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Possession of a break-in instrument;

Three counts of fraud under $5,000;

Robbery;

Possession of a weapon;

Theft of a motor vehicle;

Operation of a conveyance while prohibited by order under Criminal Code;

Failure to comply with a probation order.

There were also outstanding warrants for Ross’ arrest at the time of the incidents.

Ross was detained in custody.