WINNIPEG -- A 36-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple fraud and money-laundering offences after alleged credit card fraud occurred in 2018 and 2019.

The Winnipeg Police Service announced the arrest of Rupinder Singh Brar, 36, of Winnipeg on Friday, following an investigation that ran from May 2019 to February 2021 by the Financial Crimes Unit. He was charged with 14 offences and was released on an appearance notice.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police said in May 2019, the financial crimes unit received a call from a mobile payment processing company who believed a business was processing unauthorized credit card data through its account, dating back to 2018.

The investigation discovered “an intricate series of fraud and money laundering offences by a local limousine company,” according to a new release from Winnipeg police.

Police allege customer credit card information was used for fraudulent transactions, with one technique involving individual customers being significantly overcharged above the regular fare price. The transactions would not be noticed until customers saw their credit card statements at a later date.

Police also allege credit card information from a legitimate purchase would be processed again without the customer realizing it.

According to police, 23 different credit cards were used for 91 unauthorized transactions between July 2018 and October 2019. The total of the unauthorized transactions was $865,000. Police also alleged $1 million of the fraudulently obtained funds were moved between various bank accounts as a form of money laundering.

Police said the victims include independent customers, local and international corporate companies, an asset management company, a travel agency, several financial institutions and a local non-profit organization.