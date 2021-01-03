WINNIPEG -- Another five Manitobans have died from COVID-19, including a man in his 30s from Winnipeg.

Announced in the province's daily COVID-19 bulletin on Sunday, four of the deaths are in the Winnipeg region.

Two of the deaths were linked to Winnipeg senior-care facilities. A woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at Lions Housing Centres Personal Care Home and a woman in her 90s linked to the outbreak at Convalescent Home both died.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 80s also passed from the virus in Winnipeg.

The Southern Health–Santé Sud health region also recorded one death, a man in his 70s.

Manitoba's COVID-19 death toll now sits at 683.

Along with the five deaths, 101 cases of the virus were announced Sunday.

Of the new cases, 64 are in Winnipeg, which has a five-day test positivity rate of 11.3 per cent.

Out of the remaining cases, five are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 12 are in the Northern health region, eight are in the Prairie Mountain health region and 12 are in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

The province said one case was removed due to data correction, bringing the total number of cases in Manitoba since early March to 25,126.

The current provincial five-day test positivity rate now sits at 10.5 per cent.

The province currently has 4,661 active cases, and 19,982 people have recovered from the virus.

There are 339 people in hospital due to COVID-19, 244 patients are still infectious and 95 are not but require further care.

There are currently 41 patients with the virus in intensive care, 34 of whom are listed as active.

On Saturday, 995 tests were performed, bringing the total to 426,204 since early February.