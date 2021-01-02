WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are reporting 11 new COVID-19 deaths and 327 cases of the virus in the province.

According to the province's COVID-19 dashboard on Saturday, the numbers also include data from New Year’s Day.

Manitoba's COVID-19 death toll now sits at 678.

Along with the 11 deaths, 327 cases of the virus were announced Saturday.

Of the new cases, 213 are in Winnipeg, 16 are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 52 are in the Northern health region, 13 are in the Prairie Mountain health region and 33 are in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

The total number of cases in Manitoba since early March is 25,026.

The current provincial five-day test positivity rate now sits at 10.4 per cent, down almost a per cent from Thursday.

The province currently has 4,559 active cases, and 19,789 people have recovered from the virus.

There are currently 42 patients with the virus in intensive care, with 36 of them listed as active.

Over New Years, 1,898 tests were performed, bringing the total to 425,037 since early February.

This is a developing story. More details to come.