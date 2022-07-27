Winnipeg man killed following rollover near Deacon’s Corner

A 32-year-old Winnipeg man has died following a rollover near Deacon’s Corner Wednesday morning.

According to RCMP, officers with the Oakbank detachment were called to the crash site on Highway 1 near Provincial Road 207 at 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, an SUV was on its roof in the westbound lane of the highway. A 32-year-old man was receiving medical attention, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said the initial investigation found the SUV was being driven east when it entered the ditch and rolled several times, landing on its roof in the westbound lane of Highway 1.

The investigation into the crash continues.