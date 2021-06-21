WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP said a Winnipeg man has died following a two-vehicle crash that closed part of Highway 6 for several hours on Monday.

RCMP in Stonewall responded to the crash, which was approximately five kilometres from the Perimeter Highway, at 1:35 p.m. in the RM of Rosser.

According to RCMP, a pickup truck, being driven by a 36-year-old man from Winnipeg, was travelling north on the highway, when the truck entered the southbound lane and collided head-on with a semi. The pickup truck then entered a ditch and rolled, while the driver of the semi pulled his vehicle over to the side of the highway.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi, a 37-year-old man from Selkirk, was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.