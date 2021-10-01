Winnipeg man receives life sentence for first-degree murder of 3-year-old boy

WINNIPEG -

Daniel Jensen, 34, has received a life sentence with no possibility for parole for 25 years after being found guilty for the murder of three-year-old Hunter Smith-Straight.

The sentencing was handed down and victim impact statements were read aloud in court on Friday after a jury previously found Jensen guilty of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Hunter on Oct. 30, 2019.

“I couldn’t close my eyes for days,” read a Crown attorney on behalf of Roxanne Moar, Hunter’s aunt, who said she was among the family members who found the three-year-old in his bed after being stabbed six times.

“I was by his bedside as he took his last breath,” read Moar’s statement. “No amount of money can take away the hurt of losing my nephew or the anger I feel for the man that took him.”

Moar described Hunter as a smart, happy, and full of life three-year-old, who wanted to grow up to be a police officer before his “life was taken too soon.”

Other family members did not submit statements but did ask the Crown to convey to the court the “grief and trauma” that will “remain with them for the rest of their lives.”

Jensen did not speak before the court, though the defence spoke on behalf of Jensen’s mother who extended sympathy to Hunter’s family.

Jensen will have no chance of parole until Oct. 29, 2044 -- 25 years after his arrest.

In addition to the life sentence, Jensen received a lifetime weapons prohibition and a mandatory DNA order.

Members of Hunter’s family spoke on the steps outside the courthouse holding several large pictures of Hunter.

“We are relieved to have justice for hunter although it does not bring him back to us,” said Charlene Straight, Hunter’s grandmother.

“We feel that justice has been served and Hunter may rest in peace now,” said Straight. “Thank you to everyone who that has supported our family through this terrible nightmare.”