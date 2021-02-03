WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg may soon start looking into providing a simplified and fare-free transit system.

Councillor Vivian Santos, who represents the Point Douglas ward, put forward a motion calling on Winnipeg's public service to study the cost savings and implementation of providing $1 bus fare for all riders while keeping transit free for kids 11 and under, and study the costs and implementation of a fare-free transit service.

“This report is the first step needed to respond to the needs of people who have lost their jobs and are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Santos said in a news release.

"With a simplified transit fare and a fare-free system we can better meet the needs of all Winnipeggers, especially seniors and families living on a fixed income."

Santos said Transit ridership was down an average of 59 per cent by the end of 2020.

She said a simplified and fare-free system could boost ridership and reduce inequality gaps.

Santos said the motion passed unanimously through the Lord Selkirk-West Kildonan community committee and will be sent to the city’s standing policy committee on infrastructure renewal and public works.