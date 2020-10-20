WINNIPEG -- The mayor's inner circle has voted against the lease deal on the table for the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

On Tuesday, Winnipeg’s Executive Policy Committee voted 4-3 against the Goldeyes' deal, which means the matter now moves to City Council with no recommendation from EPC.

Mayor Brian Bowman, along with the councillors who voted against it, said they felt the team did not provide enough financial information to justify millions of dollars of parking and tax subsidies.

Others who voted for the plan cautioned about the prospect of having an empty stadium with no baseball team.

Even if City Council approves the lease, it’s unclear if the Goldeyes will sign off.

A city report recommends the team and city enter a 15-year lease with annual amounts of $75,000 for the first five years, $85,000 in the second five, and $95,000 for the last five years.

The current deal, which is set to expire in 2023, sees the Goldeyes pay one dollar a year.

A delegation representing the team says revenue was down 91 per cent this year as the team played the season on the road because of the pandemic.

