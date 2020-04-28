WINNIPEG --

Mayor Brian Bowman, along with Jason Shaw, manager of the city's Emergency Operations Centre, said all Winnipeggers continue to have a role to play in containing COVID-19.

"Winnipeggers are doing tremendous work. I know it takes a lot of patience," he said, adding he looks forward to when the restrictions are lifted, but said Manitoba and Winnipeg are not there yet.

"What we don't want to do is risk undoing all the good work we've done up to this point."

He said the community service ambassadors continue to have positive responses. Bowman said there have been 1025 positive interactions and 110 verbal warnings for a lack of physical distancing and large gatherings. He said there have still been no penalties required.

LIBRARIES CLOSED, BUT OUTREACH SERVICE CONTINUES

Shaw said while the pandemic has resulted in the closure of libraries, the Winnipeg Public Library outreach service is continuing.

He said the team has put together reading kits for children, youth and adults to be delivered to resource centres and neighbourhood associations and residents.

"The reading kits for children, youth and adults include books to keep and activity sheets as well," Shaw said.

Boxes of books are also being offered to service organizations, he said.