WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer announced the Winnipeg Metro Region will be moving to code red on the pandemic response system.

Dr. Brent Roussin said the city and surrounding area is being moved to the critical or red level on the response system and it will come into effect on Monday, Nov. 2.

This restriction means bars and restaurants will be closed with the exception of take-out and delivery.

Most retail businesses will be reduced to 25 per cent and gyms and fitness centres will also have the same capacity levels and people must wear masks the whole time, even when exercising.

Movie theatres and concert halls will also be closed under these restrictions.

Faith-based gatherings are being reduced to 15 per cent capacity limit or 100 people, whatever number is lower.

Non-urgent and elective surgeries are being suspended, however, scheduled surgeries in a number of essential and time-sensitive areas will continue.

On top of surgeries being postponed, hospital visitation is also being suspended. Exceptions are being made on a "case-by-case basis" when it comes to end-of-life-care.

The other health regions in Manitoba are moving to the orange or restricted level starting on November 2.

This is a developing story. More details to come.