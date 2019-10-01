WINNIPEG -- The plan to roll out a low income bus pass in Winnipeg took a step forward Tuesday.

In a 2-1 vote, city hall’s public works committee passed a report outlining eligibility, costs and timelines.

Coun. Jeff Browaty was the lone vote against.

The Social Planning Council of Winnipeg said it welcomes the program but the price tag on the low income bus pass proposal is still too much for some riders to afford.

By 2022, the city is proposing a $50 monthly pass.

If the plan is approved, the low-income pass will start at around $70 in May 2020.

Brandon with the Social Planning Council said that could still be “out of reach” for some people.

Brandon suggested to the committee a sliding scale based on income would be better, as would making single fare discounts available.

By 2023, the program is estimated to cost the city $3 million a year.

The plan is contingent on funding through the 2020 budget process.