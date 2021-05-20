WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers made an early morning river rescue when a woman was found screaming for help in the Red River.

Police were called to the riverbank around along Scotia Avenue near Kildonan Park at 1 a.m. on Thursday. There had been reports that a woman was in the water and screaming for help.

Police said it was completely dark when officers got to the riverbank, but they could hear splashing and calls for help. They found the woman about 40 feet from shore, stuck in the current.

A resident nearby gave the officers a rope, and they created a human chain. Police said the officers swam out to the woman, tied the rope around her, and brought her back to shore.

Police said the woman in her 30s was taken to hospital in stable condition as a precaution.

Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth will be speaking with media about the river rescue at 1 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live stream this event.

More to come.