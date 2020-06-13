WINNIPEG -- In recent days, a lot of focus has been put on the struggles COVID-19 is bringing people, but many might forget about the added strain on man's best friend.

The Winnipeg Pet Food Bank said demand is at an all-time high.

"Before COVID, we were getting about ten requests per week. When COVID first hit in April, we were getting 25 a day," said Jessica James, a volunteer driver at the food bank.

To ensure the food bank has ample supplies and that Fido doesn't go hungry, it held a city-wide food drive. Dubbed "Fill the Truck," the food bank parked several trucks at various Pet Valu locations in Winnipeg.

"It's all based on donations, so this is pretty important," said James.

Founded in 2019, the food bank is relatively new.

According to the organization's website, it was created when the founder saw a homeless man and his dog.

"We don't want any family to be in a position where they have to surrender their pet because they can't afford to care for them," reads the website. "Pets provide our lives with so much and expect so little in return. The least we can do is help make sure the furry family members have a meal too."

The drive may be over, but those still wanting to donate can go here.