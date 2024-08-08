Winnipeg pharmacy celebrating 65 years on Ness Avenue

A local pharmacy is celebrating 65 years of business at its Ness Avenue location.

On Thursday, Brathwaite’s Pharmacy, which originally opened in 1903 on Main Street, held a ribbon cutting and mural unveiling to mark the milestone.

The mural came about when a customer of the pharmacy took notice of the bare exterior and suggested the artwork.

Artist Jen Mosienko created the murals and it celebrates the history of the pharmacy and features images of tinctures and medication. One mural is on the wall near Hampton Street, while another faces Ness.

"The one behind me is actually of a Hemorrhoid Cream that was actually produced by the original owners here at Brathwaite, and it was on the market for many, many years," said Kristi Meek, president and executive director of Assiniboia Chamber of Commerce. "It's no longer in production, so they wanted to pay homage to that on the mural on the other side that's facing Ness."

The mural also has a matchbook from Rae and Jerry's, as the pharmacy was the original lunch counter location for the restaurant.

Meek said painting the mural took four weeks, and included help from students from Sturgeon Heights Collegiate.

-With files from CTV's Kayla Rosen