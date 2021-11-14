Winnipeg photographer raising money for charity with Christmas family photo shoots

Alexei Mohsen, the owner of ATM Photography, is hosting a Christmas fundraiser which gives Winnipeg families a chance to get into the holiday spirit and raise money for charity. (Source: ATM Photography/Facebook)

