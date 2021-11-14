Winnipeg photographer raising money for charity with Christmas family photo shoots

WINNIPEG -

A Winnipeg-based photographer is raising money for charity with Christmas-themed family photo shoots.

Alexei Mohsen, the owner of ATM Photography, is hosting a Christmas fundraiser which gives Winnipeg families a chance to get into the holiday spirit and raise money for charity.

The 27-year-old photographer who lives with autism told CTV News he had been doing the photo sessions to raise money a few years ago but the COVID-19 pandemic put the sessions on hold last year.

"We decided this year, because restrictions were loosening, that it was time to start," Mohsen said. "And it's really just about giving back to the community."

This year, Mohsen said he is raising money for the Athlone School At Risk Fund which he said provides warm winter clothing and lunches to kids who can't afford it.

"But there's not a lot of funds in the program compared to the need for it – and so that's where we came in," Mohsen said.

"I'm really glad that I'm able to do something like this, because I've been thinking about how to help people for a long time and this is something that I'm very good at doing."

Mohsen said the 20-minute sessions are held on Saturdays and cost $80. For each session, $10 is being given to the Athlone School at Risk Fund.

Mohsen said people can book a session by visiting ATM Photography on Facebook.

-with files from CTV's Mason DePatie