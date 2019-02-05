Winnipeg is exploring mandatory minimum prepayments for cab rides at specific times of day.

The Winnipeg Parking Authority is set to do a pilot project this spring on a minimum fee for all taxi trips late at night and overnight, when problems are more likely to occur.

The authority says fare disputes make up the majority of conflicts and can turn violent.

It also says this could reduce situations where people feel they're being discriminated against when asked for money upfront.

The pilot will look at payment methods including cash, debit and a preauthorized credit card.

The trial is set to take 9 to 12 months, and the authority says it could include all cabs.

It says the industry supports the plan.