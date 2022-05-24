Winnipeg police charge two in shooting death of St. Norbert man

Two people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a St. Norbert man in April.

The Winnipeg Police Service announced Tuesday that they have arrested Mario Nippi and Fransisco Flett, both 23, on May 20. The pair, who are both from Winnipeg, have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Brandon David Thomas Richard. The charges have not been proven in court.

Richard, 28, was brought to a Winnipeg hospital on April 12 in critical condition. At the time, police said he was suffering from a gunshot wound and died from his injuries in hospital.

Police allege Richard was shot in the 1600 block of Burrows Avenue before he was dropped off at the hospital.

Nippi and Flett remain in custody.