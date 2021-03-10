WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth said he is committed to working with the union to have an external review done to improve morale within the service.

In a memo obtained by CTV News to Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) members on Tuesday, the chief said he will work with the Winnipeg Police Association, which proposed a third-party review to get feedback and perspective to improve morale.

"We are in an unprecedented time. None of us have lived through a pandemic," Smyth said in the memo.

"Our profession has also had to deal with a groundswell of animosity unleashed in the wake of the murder of George Floyd."

Floyd – a 46-year-old Black man from Minneapolis – died on May 25, 2020, after police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck as he lay on the ground gasping for breath.

What followed was an outcry against police violence and racism across the United States and Canada.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. Jury selection for his trial is underway, and the charges have not been proven in court.

Smyth said in his memo the "constant criticism and antagonism" are having "real and lasting harm" on members of the WPS.

In an email to members obtained by CTV News, Winnipeg Police Association President Moe Sabourin said the situation of low morale in the services has been obvious.

"The Chief himself now even sees the need to proceed with our recommended next step – obtaining an independent assessment of the state of the morale of our members, working with qualified expertise," Sabourin said in the email.

"I know we all accept that the role of WPS is one that brings challenges, but anyone looking to lead the WPS should already understand that going in."

Sabourin said the police association will be discussing the next steps this week for an outside review.

CTV News has reached out to the Winnipeg Police Association and the Winnipeg Police Service for more details.

