Winnipeg police chief to address recent violence at The Forks

On Friday, the Winnipeg Police Service’s chief of police will be addressing the recent string of violent incidents at The Forks.

Chief Danny Smyth will be speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. at police headquarters. CTV News Winnipeg will live stream at the event.

This news conference comes after a number of attacks were reported at the Winnipeg attraction last week.

These incidents include a father and daughter assaulted in The Forks parking lot on June 27.

Then around 12:30 a.m. on June 29, police said two men were stabbed during an altercation. The two victims were taken to the hospital with stab wounds, and a third female victim was treated for minor injuries.

Investigators have charged two 15-year-old girls and 18-year-old man in connection to this incident. None of these charges have been proven in court.

The third violent incident at The Forks took place on Canada Day, when Ukrainian refugees who had been living in Winnipeg for two weeks were attacked. Police confirmed one man was stabbed and the other was sprayed with bear mace.

