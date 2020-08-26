WINNIPEG -- Two people from Winnipeg are facing charges after police dismantled a methamphetamine lab in a residential neighbourhood.

According to police, members of the drug enforcement unit (DEU) began an investigation into a possible lab operating in the Kildare-Redonda neighbourhood.

A search warrant was executed at a single-family home on July 30. In addition to the DEU, the tactical support team, organized crime unit, the clandestine lab team, and the guns and gangs unit assisted with the search warrant.

Police said they discovered a "one pot method" setup for producing methamphetamine, as well as "numerous" toxic precursor chemicals in the home.

"This method of meth production is extremely dangerous due to the chemical reaction caused, which can lead to possible explosions," police said in a news release.

Darrell Allen Simard, 36, and Lisa Rose Gladue, 34, were both charged with production of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

The two were detained in custody. The charges against them have not been proven in court.