The Winnipeg Police Service has expanded its online reporting system to include seven new categories of offences.

Previously users were only able to report a handful of offences where the suspect was not known, including theft under $5,000, traffic complaints and theft from motor vehicle under $5,000.

With the expanded system, those who are reporting will be able to report seven new categories, which include:

- Fraud via identity theft under $5,000;

- Fraud via scam under $5,000;

- Fraud via failure to provide services under $5,000;

- Fraud via unauthorized use/possession of payment device under $5,000;

- Crime tip: drug complaints – marijuana grow or drug lab;

- Crime tip: drug complaints – using, dealing and/or selling;

- Crime tip: gang activity and/or problem locations.

These offences can be reported whether the suspect is known or not.

Winnipeg police are also introducing a Quick Connect Service, which will allow those taking calls for police to transfer callers to an automated online reporting phone number. The caller will then be instructed to enter their cellphone number and will be sent a link via text message to the online reporting system.

The Winnipeg police’s online reporting system began in October 2012 and can be accessed on the City of Winnipeg website.

Police remind citizens that online reporting is not a replacement for traditional methods, but do encourage those who want to remain anonymous to report online or through Crime Stoppers.