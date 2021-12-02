Winnipeg police find badly injured man in city's West End

WINNIPEG -

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating after finding a man with severe injuries in the city’s West End on Thursday morning.

According to police, the man was discovered in the 600 block of Furby Street around 3:25 a.m.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later upgraded to stable.

Officers continue to investigate, and are no longer on scene of the incident.

- With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen.