Winnipeg police find badly injured man in city's West End
A file image of the Winnipeg Police Service taken on Dec. 24, 2019. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating after finding a man with severe injuries in the city’s West End on Thursday morning.
According to police, the man was discovered in the 600 block of Furby Street around 3:25 a.m.
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later upgraded to stable.
Officers continue to investigate, and are no longer on scene of the incident.
- With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen.